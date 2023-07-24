Rajasthan PTET 2023 Seat Allotment on July 27: Check PTET 1st Round counselling result soon at ptetggtu.com

Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara to Rajasthan PTET 1st seat allotment result on July 27. The Rajasthan PTET exam was held on May 21, 2023, at 1494 exam centres across Rajasthan in 33 districts. Check here the latest update on Rajasthan PTET 1st seat allotment result.

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment 2023: The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test-2023 (Rajasthan PTET) 1st seat allotment result date has been announced. According to the official notification, Rajasthan PTET 2023 seat allotment result for the counselling round will be announced on July 27. Rajasthan PTET Result 1st seat allotment result will be displayed on the official website ptetggtu.com for the candidates who appeared in the examination.

Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Date and Time

Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara will announce the Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment 2023 (Round 1) on July 27. The important dates related to Rajasthan PTET are listed in the table below.

Rajasthan PTET Counselling Events PTET Counselling Schedule Date of commencement for Counselling Registration and fee (5000) Submission 25-06-2023 To 17-07-2023 College Choice Filling : (Time: 11:59 PM) 04-07-2023 To 20-07-2023 Allotment After First Counselling 7/27/2023 Admission fee (22000) Submission After First Counselling 28-07-2023 To 02-08-2023 Reporting in College After Counselling 29-07-2023 To 03-08-2023 Apply for Upward Movement After College Reporting 30-07-2023 To 04-08-2023 College Allotment After Upward Movement 8/8/2023 Reporting in College After Upward Movement and Waiting Students 09-08-2023 To 12-08-2023

How to Check Rajasthan PTET Result 2023 Online with Direct Link - Stepwise Procedure

To check the Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 candidates are advised to follow the below steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. https://ptetggtu.or

Step 2: Find the link to the Rajasthan PTET seat allotment result and click on it

Step 3: Enter the Registration Number/Roll Number & Date of Birth/Password

Step 4: Download or print the seat allotment result

Step 5: Report to the allotted college for the admission

The Rajasthan PTET exam was held on May 21, 2023, at 1494 exam centres across Rajasthan in 33 districts. The PTET Result was announced on June 22 along with the toppers name, and marks scored in the written exam. The state offers admission opportunities in approximately 1500 colleges.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 is a state-level entrance exam for admission to 2-year B.Ed. and 4- Year Integrated BA.B.Ed/B.Sc.B.Ed who wish to make teaching their career.