Rajasthan RSMSSB Junior Engineer 2020 Exam Date Announced @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

Rajasthan RSMSSB Junior Engineer Exam Date 2020 date has been announced by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). All candidates who applied for Rajasthan RSMSSB Junior Engineer Exam 2020 will be able to download the admit cards prior one week of the exam through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the RPSC Notice, The commission has rescheduled the exam dates due to having 4th phase elections in Rajasthan on 5 December 2020. According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct the exams on 29 November, 6, 13 and 26 December 2020. The candidates will be able to download Rajasthan RSMSSB Junior Engineer Exam Admit Card in due course.

All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The candidates will be able to download Rajasthan JE Admit Card 2020 through SSO ID. No paper admit cards will be allotted to any candidate as per the notice. The candidates can check Rajasthan RSMSSB JE Exam 2020 Schedule by clicking on the provided link.

Download Rajasthan RSMSSB JE Exam 2020 Schedule

Download Rajasthan RSMSSB JE Exam 2020 Schedule (2)

Official Website

RSMSSB JE 2020 Vacancy Details

This recruitment is being done to recruit 1054 vacancies of Junior Engineer in TSP and Non-TSP Area. The recruitment notification for the same was out on 13 February 2020. Initially, The online application process for RSMSSB JE 2020 application process continued till 2 April 2020. Then, it was reopened from 24 June to 8 July 2020.

RSMSSB JE 2020 Admit Card

For Convenience of the candidates, we will provide RSMSSB JE 2020 Admit Card direct download in this article once, it is released. All candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website of RSMSSB.

