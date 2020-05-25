Rajasthan University Recruitment 2020 for Technical Officer, Manager, and Other Posts

Rajasthan University (RU) Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan University (RU) invited applications for the post of Non-Teaching Staff such as Technical Officer, Manager, Post Master Entrepreneur and PDF Entrepreneur. Interested Candidates can apply in prescribed format on or before 06 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application Submission – 06 June 2020.

Rajasthan University Vacancy Details

Total- 10 Posts

Manager - 1

PDF Entrepreneur - 3

Post Master Entrepreneur - 3

Technical Officers - 3

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan University Non-Teaching Staff Posts

Educational Qualification :



Manager - The candidate must hold a doctoral degree in science from a recognized Institution. with minimum 3 years Post doctoral experience in development of innovative products and candidate should have at least one-granted patent as an evidence of his/ her innovations. Candidate should have working knowledge on grant management technology transfer. Incubation, field-level demonstration of the product. Management experience of one year and more in own start-up/company externally funded projects and collaborating with different institutions/universities/companies to work for prototype development will be an added advantage.

PDF Entrepreneur - The candidate must hold a doctoral degree in science (Botany/Zoology/Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology/ Chemistry/ Physics) from a recognized Institution with minimum of one year experience in related fields. Working knowledge on incubator management, technology transfer. demonstration of the product wilI be preferred. Experience in connecting start-ups funding agencies will be an added advantage.

Post Master Entrepreneur - The candidate must hold a Master's degree in Science (Botany/Zoology/Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Chemistry/Physics) from a recognized Institution with minimum one year experience in related fields. Working knowledge on incubator management/technology transfers/ field level demonstration of the product will be an added advantage.

Technical Officers - Bachelor Degree and good knowledge computer Application

Age Limit:

Manager - 45 years as on 15-05-2020

PDF Entrepreneur - 35 years as on 15-05-2020.

Post Master Entrepreneur - 30 years as on 15-05-2020.

Technical Officers 45 years 15-05-2020

Salary:

Manager - Rs. 1,50,000 per month.

PDF Entrepreneur - Rs. 75,000 per month.

Post Master Entrepreneur - Rs. 35,000 per month.

Technical Officers - Rs. 30,000 per month

How to apply for Rajasthan University Non-Teaching Staff Posts Jobs 2020 ?



Interested and eligible candidates may send their application in the prescribed format to rubicsociety@gmail.com on or before 06 June 2020.

Rajasthan University Recruitment Notification PDF