Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025 OUT – Download Village Development Paper PDF Here

Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the Rajasthan Village Development Officer exam 2025 which was conducted on November 2, 2025 across the state. A total of 81%, or 5.12 lakh, candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in single shift between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Candidates preparing for the next year's examination cycle must download the Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025. The Rajasthan Village Development Officer Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025 PDF.

The Rajasthan VDO question paper focused primarily on general knowledge related to Rajasthan, including geography, history, constitutional information, science, and current affairs. Questions from General Hindi, General English, General Mathematics, and Basic Computer Science were also asked. After the exam, Rajasthan VDO question papers is available in PDF format on the RSSB's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download these question papers for free from the website.