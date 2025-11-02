Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025 OUT – Download Village Development Paper PDF Here

Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has successfully conducted the Rajasthan Village Development Officer exam 2025 which was conducted on November 2, 2025 across the state. A total of 81%, or 5.12 lakh, candidates appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in single shift between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Candidates preparing for the next year's examination cycle must download the Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025. The Rajasthan Village Development Officer Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025 PDF.
Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025 OUT
The Rajasthan VDO question paper focused primarily on general knowledge related to Rajasthan, including geography, history, constitutional information, science, and current affairs. Questions from General Hindi, General English, General Mathematics, and Basic Computer Science were also asked. After the exam, Rajasthan VDO question papers is available in PDF format on the RSSB's official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download these question papers for free from the website.
Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The Rajasthan VDO question paper 2025 is made available on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, after the exams for all shifts are completed. For the convenience of candidates, we have provided a direct link to download the question paper PDF below. You can click on the direct download link below to download the Rajasthan Village Development Officer question paper in PDF format based on your shift and exam date.
Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025
Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025: Overview
Candidates can now download the question paper and analyse the exam questions thoroughly to assess their preparation. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam must carefully review all Rajasthan VDO exam question papers and practise regularly. Check the table below for Rajasthan VDO exam question paper 2025 key highlights.
Name of the Recruiting Organization
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)
Designation
Village Development Officer (VDO)
Total number of vacancies
850 (683 non-scheduled areas and 167 scheduled areas)
Exam Date
November 02, 2025
Selection Process
Written Examination, Document Verification and Medical Examination
Official website
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to download the Rajasthan VDO Question Paper 2025 PDF?
Candidates can download the PDF of the Rajasthan VDO Paper 2025 by following the simple steps given below.
- Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Scroll down to the Candidate Corner section on the homepage and go to the "Question Paper" section.
- Find the Rajasthan VDO 2025 Question Paper link here.
