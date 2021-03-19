Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Fellowships & Internships, Graduates can apply

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2021: Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of fellowships and internships. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 March 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 March 2021

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Internship - 10 Posts

Fellowships - 4 Posts

Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Internships - Candidates who are pursuing graduation and post-graduation in any discipline are eligible for the Internship Programme.

Fellowships - The Fellowship is open to scholars who have relevant educational qualification/experience for undertaking the study in line with the objective of the Scheme.

Download Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can send duly filled in applications along with duly filled in proformas for Dr S.Radhakrishnan Chair and Rajya Sabha Fellowships may be sent through e-mail at rksahoo.rs@sansad.nic.in and for Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships at rssei.rsrs@sansad.nic.in on or before 31st March 2021.

