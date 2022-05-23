RBI Assistant Score Card 2022 (Out) @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Download Prelims Marks Here

RBI Assistant Score Card 2022 has been released by Reserve Bank of India at opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates can download Prelims Marks From Here

RBI Assistant Score Card 2022 Download: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has activated the link of the scorecard of the RBI Assistant Exam 2022 held on 26 March and 27 March 2022. All candidates whether selected or not can check their marks by visiting the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. They can also download RBI Assistant Marks, directly, through RBI Assistant Score Card Link given below:

RBI Assistant Marks Link will be active till 23 November 2022.

How to Download RBI Assistant Score Card 2022 ?

Click on 'Recruitment for the Post of Assistant – 2021 – Mark Sheet of Preliminary examination held on March 26-27, 2022' Now, click on 'Click here for a display of marks' Provide your 'Registration No / Roll No' and 'Password' and login into your account

RBI Assistant Prelims exam was held in the month of February 2022.26 and 27 March 2022 for which the marks were uploaded on 21 April 2022. The main exam for the selected candidates was held on 08 May 2022 (Sunday).

RBI Assistant Mains Result is also expected soon on the official website.

A total of 950 candidates will be recruited across the country in various offices of the Bank classified into West, South, North, and East Zone.

RBI Assistant Notification 2022 was published in the month of February 2022. RBI Assistant Online Registration Link was available from 17 February to 08 March 2022.