RBI Grade B Notification 2023 Soon, Check Eligibility, & Other Updates

RBI Grade B Notification 2023: The Reserve Bank of India will be releasing the notification for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 soon. Candidates can refer to the article below for detailed information related to RBI Grade B 2023 Notification.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be soon releasing vacancies for various posts. This is a great opportunity for candidates who are preparing for the RBI Grade B exam. The RBI Grade B exam is a government exam conducted on a national level for the banking sector.

In 2023, the RBI will be announcing posts for recruitment in general officers, DEPR and DSIM. The total number of vacancies has not yet been disclosed by the RBI. Candidates will need to remain patient and wait for updates to be released.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the RBI Grade B 2023 exam should keep a close eye on the official RBI website, www.rbi.org.in, for all updates regarding the recruitment process, exam dates, eligibility requirements and admit card availability.

It is important to note that as of now, no official information has been released regarding the total number of vacancies for the RBI Grade B 2023 exam. However, it is worth noting that in the previous year, the RBI had released a total of 294 vacancies.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

The Reserve Bank of India will be releasing the Eligibility Criteria for the RBI Grade B Examination soon in its detailed official notification. Meanwhile, candidates can check the eligibility criteria based on the last year's notification.

RBI Grade B 2023 Age Limit

The candidates who wish to appear for the exam have to meet certain age requirements. The minimum age limit to be eligible for the exam is 21 years old and the maximum age limit is 30 years old. However, there is some age relaxation provided for different categories as per government rules.

To illustrate, the table below shows the age relaxation provided for different categories:

Category Age Relaxation (years) SC/ST 5 OBC 3 Physically Handicapped 10 PH+ OBC 13 PH+ SC/ST 15





RBI Grade B Educational Qualification

The education qualifications required for the different posts are as follows:

For the post of Officer in Grade B(DR)- General, candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline or an equivalent professional qualification with a minimum of 60% marks. For the post of Officer in Grade B(DR)- DPER, candidates must have a master’s degree in economics and quantitative economics with a minimum of 55% marks aggregate of all semesters. For the post of Officer in Grade B(DR)- DSIM, candidates must have a master’s degree in Mathematics or Statistical Mathematics with a minimum of 55% marks.

RBI Grade B 2023 Notification Application Process:

Interested candidates can apply for the positions online through the official website of RBI once the application link is available. The application process requires candidates to provide their personal and educational details, along with relevant documents, as per the instructions provided. The application process will commence soon once the notification is released.

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online once the notification is released after reading all the instructions carefully.