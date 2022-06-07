RBI Grade B Result 2022 (Out): Download Roll Number PDF Here, Paper 2 on 25 June

RBI Grade B Result 2022 has been declared on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 07 June 2022. Those who participated in the online exam for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General on 28 May 2022 can download the RBI Grade B Result right away. You can find the direct link to RBI Result below:

RBI Grade B Paper 2 2022

The Phase-II online examination for Gr B DR (General) PY 2022 will be conducted on 25 June 2022, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both the shifts. SEPERATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR MORNING AND AFTERNOON SHIFTS from RBI website.

The time of Phase-II examination/shifts and venue of examinations will be indicated in both the Admission Letters. The link for downloading Admission letter, Information Hand-out for Phase-II exam & Instruction to PwBD candidates/ Joint undertaking / Declaration form, for PwBD using scribe, will shortly be made available on RBI website. Centre for Phase –II exam will be the same as opted by the candidates in their online application. No request for change of centre/ venue will be entertained.

How to Download RBI Grade B Result 2022 ?

Visit the official website of RBI Career

Now, go to 'Vacancy' then 'Result'

Click on 'Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade B - DR (General)-PY 2022'

Download RBI Grade B Result PDF

Check roll numbers of selected candidates

RBI has conducted the exam for the recruitment of a total of 238 candidates in the bank. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.