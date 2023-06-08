RBI JE Recruitment 2023 Notification: Check Eligibility, Vacancy, Selection Process and Other Details

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to recruit Junior Engineers. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Selection Process and Other Details.

RBI JE Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Junior Engineer. The bank is filling up 35 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 24 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

A short is circulating according to which the online registration will start from June 9, 2023 and will be continued till June 30, 2023. Those who register successfully for the exam will be called to appear for an online exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 15, 2023.

The detailed notification will be uploaded on the official website and in the employment newspaper as well. The candidates can check the eligibility, selection process and other details on the basis of the previous year's notification.

RBI JE 2023 Important Dates



The candidates can check the registration date and exam date in the table below

RBI JE Notification Date Expected on June 9, 2023 RBI JE Online Application Starting Date June 09, 2023 RBI JE Online Application Last Date June 30, 2023 RBI JE Exam Date July 15, 2023

RBI JE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer - 35 Posts

RBI JE Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (Civil): The candidate must have a minimum of three years of Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Institute or University or Board with a minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD) from a recognized University.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): The candidate must have a Diploma in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized Institute or University or Board with a minimum 65% of marks (55% for SC/ST/PWD) or Degree in Electrical or Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a recognized University with 55% marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD).

RBI JE Age Limit:

20 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RBI JE 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the online exam and Language Proficiency Test

Shortlisted candidates in online exams will be called for a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language/s of the zone concerned. Candidates not proficient in the Official/Local Language/s would be disqualified.

How to apply for RBI JE Recruitment 2023 ?



Interested candidates can apply for RBI JE Recruitment 2021 through the online mode https://opportunities.rbi.org.in from June 9 to 30 2023 by following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank

Step 2: Click on online the application link

Step 3: Enter the details

Step 4: Submit your application