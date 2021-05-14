RBI Recruitment 2021: Application Invited for Pharmacist Posts Download Notice @opportunities.rbi.org.in
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is hiring for the post of Pharmacist in Guwahati. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 on or before 03 June 2021.
RBI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist in Guwahati on opportunities.rbi.org.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 through offline mode on or before 03 June 2021.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 03 June 2021
RBI Vacancy Details
Pharmacist - 1 Post
RBI Pharmacist Duty Hours:
- RBI Staff Quarters Complex, Zoo Narengi Road, Guwahati - 781024 - 07:30 AM to 10:00 AM (Monday – Saturday)
- Main Office Premises Dispensary, Reserve Bank of India, Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati - 781 001 - 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM (Monday – Friday)
RBI Pharmacist Salary:
The Pharmacist will be paid a fixed remuneration at the rate of Rs 400/- per hour with a maximum period of five hours per day, not exceeding maximum of Rs 2000/- per day and will not be entitled to any pay, allowance or any other perks/facilities.
RBI Pharmacist Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Board or University and registered under Pharmacy Act, 1948
Selection Process for RBI Pharmacist Posts
Candidates having requisite qualifications and suitable experience will be short listed for interview.
How to Apply for RBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates may send their applications in the enclosed format along with photocopies of certificates, to the Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Station Road, Panbazar, Guwahati 781 001 latest by 03 June 2021.The envelope containing the Application should be superscribed “Application for the post of Pharmacist on Contract Basis”.