RBI Recruitment 2021: Application Invited for Pharmacist Posts Download Notice @opportunities.rbi.org.in

What is the qualification for Pharmacist ?

Diploma in Pharmacy

What is the selection process for RBI Pharmacist Posts ?

The selection will be done on the basis of interview

What is the last date for submitting RBI Pharmacist Application Form ?

03 June 2021

What is RBI Pharmacist Salary ?

Rs. 400/- per hour with a maximum period of five hours per day, not exceeding maximum of Rs 2000/- per day and will not be entitled to any pay, allowance or any other perks/facilities.