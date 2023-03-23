RBI Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 25 Pharmacist Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank Of India, Mumbai has released a notification regarding recruitment of Pharmacist post. Candidates can check here for process to apply, registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding RBI 2023 vacancy.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank Of India Mumbai has released a notification for recruitment of Pharmacist posts in the Bank. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official Recruitment website of the bank at - https://opportunities.rbi.org.in Forms for recruitment will be submitted offline. The last date for forms to reach RBI office is 10 April 2023. This year there are a total of 25 vacancies to be filled. Job location will be Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Notification Out 21 March 2023 Registration Start 21 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 10 April 2023

RBI Recruitment: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

RBI Recruitment 2023 Direct Link

RBI Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Pharmacist Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy. Applicants should be registered with Maharashtra State Pharmacy Council. Minimum experience of two years as a pharmacist.

RBI Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 25 vacancies for Pharmacists.

How to fill RBI Application Form?

Step1 : Visit the official website of RBI at- https://opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2 : On the home page go to the careers section.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Recruitment for Pharmacist Positions.

Step 4: Download the Notification, fill all details and post the form to the given address in Mumbai.

Candidates are requested to send Application form in a sealed cover along with photocopies of certificates of Professional/Academic/Other qualifications, caste certificate, experience certificate, age proof etc.to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 on or before 5 PM, 10 April 2023. On the sealed cover mention ‘Application for the post of Pharmacist on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Salary

The details of salary are given in the table below. For other posts check official notification.

Name of Post Payscale Pharmacist Rs 400/- Per Hour

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and also check all the requirements for applying carefully before applying.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview, dates of which will be notified later to the candidates. Candidates shortlisted after the interview will be subjected to medical examination and document verification process before engagement as pharmacist.

