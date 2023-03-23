RBI Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 25 Pharmacist Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Reserve Bank Of India Mumbai has released a notification for recruitment of Pharmacist posts in the Bank. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official Recruitment website of the bank at - https://opportunities.rbi.org.in Forms for recruitment will be submitted offline. The last date for forms to reach RBI office is 10 April 2023. This year there are a total of 25 vacancies to be filled. Job location will be Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
RBI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|
Name of Event
|
Date
|
Notification Out
|
21 March 2023
|
Registration Start
|
21 March 2023
|
Last Date to Apply
|
10 April 2023
RBI Recruitment: Notification PDF
Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below
|
RBI Recruitment 2023
RBI Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
|
Name of Post
|
Educational Qualification
|
Pharmacist
|
Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Pharmacy. Applicants should be registered with Maharashtra State Pharmacy Council. Minimum experience of two years as a pharmacist.
RBI Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies
This year there are a total of 25 vacancies for Pharmacists.
How to fill RBI Application Form?
Step1 : Visit the official website of RBI at- https://opportunities.rbi.org.in
Step 2 : On the home page go to the careers section.
Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Recruitment for Pharmacist Positions.
Step 4: Download the Notification, fill all details and post the form to the given address in Mumbai.
Candidates are requested to send Application form in a sealed cover along with photocopies of certificates of Professional/Academic/Other qualifications, caste certificate, experience certificate, age proof etc.to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section, Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 on or before 5 PM, 10 April 2023. On the sealed cover mention ‘Application for the post of Pharmacist on contract basis with fixed hourly remuneration’.
RBI Recruitment 2023: Salary
The details of salary are given in the table below. For other posts check official notification.
|
Name of Post
|
Payscale
|
Pharmacist
|
Rs 400/- Per Hour
The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and also check all the requirements for applying carefully before applying.
RBI Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of an interview, dates of which will be notified later to the candidates. Candidates shortlisted after the interview will be subjected to medical examination and document verification process before engagement as pharmacist.
Also Check- G B Pant Hospital Recruitment