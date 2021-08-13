RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021 Released at rbi.org.in, Check Direct Link Here

RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India. Check your individual marks on rbi.org.in.

RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the mark sheet for recruitment to the post of Security Guard. All those who appeared on 20 March 2021 for the Security Guard recruitment exam 2021 can download their mark sheet from the official website.i.e.rbi.org.in.

The facility of downloading RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021 is available on the official website from 12 Aug and will remain available till 11 February 2021. Candidates can download RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021 by using their credentials like registration number/roll number, password, captcha code. For candidates convenience, we have provided stepwise details for downloading RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021.

The written test result was announced on 26 June. All shortlisted candidates are now eligible to appear for the physical test. The dates of the physical test will be announced in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021?

Visit the official website of rbi.e.rbi.org.in. Click on Result Tab. Then, Click on the link that reads ‘Marksheet of Online Test for Recruitment of Security Guards (2020) held on March 20, 2021’. Then, it will redirect you to a new window. Click on the link that reads ‘Click here for a display of marks’. Then, the login link will be opened. Candidates can enter their registration number/roll number, password, captcha code and click on the login button. The RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RBI Security Guard Marksheet 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 241 vacancies of Security guards in various offices of the Bank. The candidates can download their mark sheet directly by clicking on the provided link.