RCB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 25 DEO, MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts @rcb.res.in

Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) has invited applications for MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts. Eligible applicants can apply through online mode on or before 29 May 2020.

May 4, 2020 17:09 IST
RCB Recruitment 2020: Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) has invited applications for MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO,Secretarial Assistant, Front Office Assistant. Project Manager & Other Posts. Eligible applicants can apply through online mode on or before 29 May 2020.

Important Date:

  • Last Date for submission of Application: 29 May 2020

Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts Vacancy Details

Rcruitment for DBT-HRD Project & Management Unit (Contractual positions) (Advertisement No. RCB/HRDC/01/2020/HR)/

  • Project Manager - 1 Post
  • Grants Adviser - 3 Posts
  • Manager (Administration & Finance) - 1 Post
  • Systems Analyst- 1 Post
  • Sr. Liaison Assistant - 1 Post
  • Sr. Accounts Assistant - 1 Post
  • Accounts Assistant - 3 Posts
  • Data Entry Operator - 3 Posts
  • Technical Assistant (IT & Support Services) - 1 Post
  • Front Office Assistant - 1 Post
  • Secretarial Assistant - 1 Post
  • Multi-tasking Staff - 2 Posts

Recruitment for Biosafety Support Unit (Contractual positions) (Advertisement No. RCB/BSU/01/2020/HR)

  • Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) - 1 Post
  • Chief Scientist (Bio-Pharma) - 1 Post
  • Manager (Admin. & Fin.) - 1 Post
  • Scientist (Toxicology) - 1 Post
  • Scientist (Pharma Biotechnology) - 1 Post
  • Scientist (Microbiology) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for RCB MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts

  • Accounts Assistant - B.Com/BBA degree with 3 years’ experience in accounts and finance in a reputed organization.
    Must have adequate IT skills
  • Data Entry Operator - Graduate degree with diploma in IT/Computers. 3 years’ experience in Data Entry Operations
  • Technical Assistant (IT & Support Services) - Graduate degree in IT/Computer Science. 3 years’ experience of software and hardware maintenance. 
  • Front Office Assistant - Graduate with knowledge of the use of computers. Three years’ experience in
    handling office correspondences and front office work/reception.
  • Secretarial Assistant - Graduate with knowledge of the use of computers. Three years’ experience in
    handling correspondences, office management, file work, accounts and finance.
  • Multi-tasking Staff -10th passed

For more information, check detailed notification link given below

How to Apply for RCB Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible applicants can apply for Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) Recruitment 2020 through official website on or before 29 may 2020

 

