RCB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 25 DEO, MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts @rcb.res.in

RCB Recruitment 2020: Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) has invited applications for MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO,Secretarial Assistant, Front Office Assistant. Project Manager & Other Posts. Eligible applicants can apply through online mode on or before 29 May 2020.
Important Date:
- Last Date for submission of Application: 29 May 2020
Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts Vacancy Details
Rcruitment for DBT-HRD Project & Management Unit (Contractual positions) (Advertisement No. RCB/HRDC/01/2020/HR)/
- Project Manager - 1 Post
- Grants Adviser - 3 Posts
- Manager (Administration & Finance) - 1 Post
- Systems Analyst- 1 Post
- Sr. Liaison Assistant - 1 Post
- Sr. Accounts Assistant - 1 Post
- Accounts Assistant - 3 Posts
- Data Entry Operator - 3 Posts
- Technical Assistant (IT & Support Services) - 1 Post
- Front Office Assistant - 1 Post
- Secretarial Assistant - 1 Post
- Multi-tasking Staff - 2 Posts
Recruitment for Biosafety Support Unit (Contractual positions) (Advertisement No. RCB/BSU/01/2020/HR)
- Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) - 1 Post
- Chief Scientist (Bio-Pharma) - 1 Post
- Manager (Admin. & Fin.) - 1 Post
- Scientist (Toxicology) - 1 Post
- Scientist (Pharma Biotechnology) - 1 Post
- Scientist (Microbiology) - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for RCB MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts
- Accounts Assistant - B.Com/BBA degree with 3 years’ experience in accounts and finance in a reputed organization.
Must have adequate IT skills
- Data Entry Operator - Graduate degree with diploma in IT/Computers. 3 years’ experience in Data Entry Operations
- Technical Assistant (IT & Support Services) - Graduate degree in IT/Computer Science. 3 years’ experience of software and hardware maintenance.
- Front Office Assistant - Graduate with knowledge of the use of computers. Three years’ experience in
handling office correspondences and front office work/reception.
- Secretarial Assistant - Graduate with knowledge of the use of computers. Three years’ experience in
handling correspondences, office management, file work, accounts and finance.
- Multi-tasking Staff -10th passed
For more information, check detailed notification link given below
Download RCB Notification for Project and Management Unit
Download RCB Notification for Bio-safety Suport Unit
How to Apply for RCB Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible applicants can apply for Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) Recruitment 2020 through official website on or before 29 may 2020