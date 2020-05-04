RCB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 25 DEO, MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts @rcb.res.in

RCB Recruitment 2020: Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) has invited applications for MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO,Secretarial Assistant, Front Office Assistant. Project Manager & Other Posts. Eligible applicants can apply through online mode on or before 29 May 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date for submission of Application: 29 May 2020

Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts Vacancy Details

Rcruitment for DBT-HRD Project & Management Unit (Contractual positions) (Advertisement No. RCB/HRDC/01/2020/HR)/

Project Manager - 1 Post

Grants Adviser - 3 Posts

Manager (Administration & Finance) - 1 Post

Systems Analyst- 1 Post

Sr. Liaison Assistant - 1 Post

Sr. Accounts Assistant - 1 Post

Accounts Assistant - 3 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 3 Posts

Technical Assistant (IT & Support Services) - 1 Post

Front Office Assistant - 1 Post

Secretarial Assistant - 1 Post

Multi-tasking Staff - 2 Posts

Recruitment for Biosafety Support Unit (Contractual positions) (Advertisement No. RCB/BSU/01/2020/HR)

Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) - 1 Post

Chief Scientist (Bio-Pharma) - 1 Post

Manager (Admin. & Fin.) - 1 Post

Scientist (Toxicology) - 1 Post

Scientist (Pharma Biotechnology) - 1 Post

Scientist (Microbiology) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for RCB MTS, Accounts Assistant, DEO & Other Posts

Accounts Assistant - B.Com/BBA degree with 3 years’ experience in accounts and finance in a reputed organization.

Must have adequate IT skills

Must have adequate IT skills Data Entry Operator - Graduate degree with diploma in IT/Computers. 3 years’ experience in Data Entry Operations

Technical Assistant (IT & Support Services) - Graduate degree in IT/Computer Science. 3 years’ experience of software and hardware maintenance.

Front Office Assistant - Graduate with knowledge of the use of computers. Three years’ experience in

handling office correspondences and front office work/reception.

handling office correspondences and front office work/reception. Secretarial Assistant - Graduate with knowledge of the use of computers. Three years’ experience in

handling correspondences, office management, file work, accounts and finance.

handling correspondences, office management, file work, accounts and finance. Multi-tasking Staff -10th passed

For more information, check detailed notification link given below

Download RCB Notification for Project and Management Unit

Online Application

Download RCB Notification for Bio-safety Suport Unit

Online Application

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for RCB Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible applicants can apply for Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) Recruitment 2020 through official website on or before 29 may 2020