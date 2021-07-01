Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RCRB Admit Card 2021 Soon @rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in: Exam on 17 July for Clerk/Junior Assistant and Other

Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) is conducting the online exam on 17 July 2021, for the post of Clerk,Junior Assistant, Salesman,Godown Keeper, Store Keeper, Typist and Cashier under B Category for Sahkari Upbhokta Wholesale Bhandars (SUWB) and Kray Vikrya Sahkari Samities (KVSS). Hence, RCRB Admit Card is expected soon on the official website -rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Created On: Jul 1, 2021 23:05 IST
RCRB Exam Date PDF

As per RCRB Recruitment Notification - “The eligible candidate should download his/her call letter from the link provided on the authorized Board website https://rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in by entering his/ her details i.e. Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. Candidate should note that hard copy of the call letter/ Information Handout etc. will NOT be sent by post/courier. The Centre, venue address, date and time for examination shall be intimated in the respective Call Letter. The board may also send RCRB Call Letters through the registered e-mail ID

The candidates should bring their admit card along with a photocopy of the candidate‘s photo identity (bearing exactly the same name as it appears on the call letter) such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving License/ Voter‘s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazzetted Officer/ People‘s Representative along with a photograph / Identity Card issued by a recognized college/ university/ Aadhar card with a photograph/ Employee ID should be submitted to the invigilator for verification.

RCRB Exam Pattern

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Numerical Ability

40

40

2 hours

General Knowledge of Rajasthan

40

40

Rajasthan Cooperative Societies Act 2001, Rajasthan Cooperative Societies Rules, 2003 and Cooperative Structure of Rajasthan

20

20

 

 

