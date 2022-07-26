REET Answer Key 2022 (Out) @reetbser2022.in: Download PDF Here

REET Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the answer key of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) held for the p 23 July and 24 July 2022 for Level 1 and Level 2. Candidates appeared in the exam can download REET Answer Key by visiting the official website.
REET Answer Key Link is also provided below.
|Exam-Shift
|BOOKLET - A
|BOOKLET - B
|BOOKLET - C
|BOOKLET - D
|Shift - I (L1)
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Shift - II (L2)
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Shift - III (L2)
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Shift - IV (L2)
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Click to view
|Click to view
How to Download REET Answer Key 2022 ?
Go to the official website of REET
Click on ‘ Click to view Question Booklet’
Download REET Answer Key PDF
Check answers