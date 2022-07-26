REET Answer Key 2022 (Out) @reetbser2022.in: Download PDF Here

REET Answer Key 2022 Link has been released by  Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) @reetbser2022.in: Candidates can download from here.

REET Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the answer key of the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) held for the p 23 July and 24 July 2022 for Level 1 and Level 2. Candidates appeared in the exam can download REET Answer Key by visiting the official website.

 Exam-Shift BOOKLET - A BOOKLET - B BOOKLET - C BOOKLET - D
 Shift - I (L1) Click to view Click to view Click to view Click to view
 Shift - II (L2) Click to view Click to view Click to view Click to view
 Shift - III (L2) Click to view Click to view Click to view Click to view
 Shift - IV (L2) Click to view Click to view Click to view Click to view

How to Download REET Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of REET

Click on ‘ Click to view Question Booklet’

Download REET Answer Key PDF

Check answers

