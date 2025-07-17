REET Mains 2025 Notification OUT for 7759 Posts of PRT and Upper Primary Teacher, Check Eligibility and Other Details

REET Mains 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the short notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers Mains (REET Mains Exam). Through this exam, RSSB will fill 7759 posts of PRT and Upper Primary Teachers in Rajasthan state. For which a short notification has been released on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the latest official update, the application process will begin very soon, and detailed information regarding the process will be shared accordingly. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the post.
Rajasthan PRT and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025
Rajasthan PRT and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment Notification 2025 is out for 7759 vacancies. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.
|
Rajasthan PRT and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
PRT and Upper Primary Teacher
|
Total Vacancies
|
7759
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Category
|
Sarkari Naukri
|
Short Notification Date
|
July 17, 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
To be updated soon
|
Last Date
|
To be updated soon
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
REET Mains 2025 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the official PDF of the REET Mains 2025 Notification using the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 7759 posts.
|
REET Mains 2025 Primary School Teacher Notification PDF
|
REET Mains 2025 Upper Primary School Teacher Notification PDF
REET Mains 2025 Vacancies
Candidates can check the category-wise vacancy details for the REET Mains 2025 from the table given below. The category-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.
|
Category
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Primary School Teacher
|
5636
|
Upper Primary School Teacher
|
2123
|
Total
|
7759
REET Mains 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The examination authority has released the eligibility criteria for REET Mains 2025. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the eligibility criteria details. Candidates can check the highlights of the REET Mains eligibility criteria below.
|
REET Mains 2025: Eligibility Criteria
|
Educational Qualification
|
To be updated soon
|
Upper Age Limit
|
21-40 years (Reservations as per guidelines issued by Govt. of India)
The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.
