REET Mains 2025 Notification OUT for 7759 Posts of PRT and Upper Primary Teacher, Check Eligibility and Other Details

REET Mains 2025 Notification OUT: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released a short notification for 7759 PRT and Upper Primary Teacher Posts. Check the detailed notification, check eligibility, vacancy, and other details.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 17, 2025, 23:11 IST
REET Mains 2025 Notification
REET Mains 2025 Notification

REET Mains 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the short notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers Mains (REET Mains Exam). Through this exam, RSSB will fill 7759 posts of PRT and Upper Primary Teachers in Rajasthan state. For which a short notification has been released on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

As per the latest official update, the application process will begin very soon, and detailed information regarding the process will be shared accordingly. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the post. 

Rajasthan PRT and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025

Rajasthan PRT and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment Notification 2025 is out for 7759 vacancies. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates. 

Rajasthan PRT and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview

Recruitment Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Post Name

PRT and Upper Primary Teacher

Total Vacancies

7759

Mode of Application

Online

Category

Sarkari Naukri

Short Notification Date

July 17, 2025

Application Start Date

To be updated soon

Last Date

To be updated soon

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Mains 2025 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the official PDF of the REET Mains 2025 Notification using the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 7759 posts.   

REET Mains 2025 Primary School Teacher Notification PDF

Download PDF

REET Mains 2025 Upper Primary School Teacher Notification PDF

Download PDF

REET Mains 2025 Vacancies

Candidates can check the category-wise vacancy details for the REET Mains 2025 from the table given below. The category-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the notification.

Category

Number of Vacancies

Primary School Teacher

5636

Upper Primary School Teacher

2123

Total

7759

REET Mains 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The examination authority has released the eligibility criteria for REET Mains 2025. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the eligibility criteria details. Candidates can check the highlights of the REET Mains eligibility criteria below.

REET Mains 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

To be updated soon

Upper Age Limit

21-40 years (Reservations as per guidelines issued by Govt. of India)

The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

