REET Mains 2025 Notification OUT for 7759 Posts of PRT and Upper Primary Teacher, Check Eligibility and Other Details

REET Mains 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the short notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers Mains (REET Mains Exam). Through this exam, RSSB will fill 7759 posts of PRT and Upper Primary Teachers in Rajasthan state. For which a short notification has been released on the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the latest official update, the application process will begin very soon, and detailed information regarding the process will be shared accordingly. Candidates are advised to carefully read the recruitment notification before applying to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the post.

Rajasthan PRT and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment 2025

Rajasthan PRT and Upper Primary Teacher Recruitment Notification 2025 is out for 7759 vacancies. An overview of the recruitment process is provided below for the candidates.