REPCO Bank Admit Card 2023 (Released) for JA/Clerk @repcobank.com: Check Direct Link Here

REPCO Bank Admit Card 2023 is, now, available at repcobank.com. The exam will be held on 21 Jan 2023. Check Direct Link Below.

REPCO Bank Admit Card 2023: REPCO Bank issued the call letters to the aspirants appearing for the exam scheduled to be held for the post of Junior Assistant or Clerk. Such aspirants can download REPCO Clerk Admit Card by visiting the official website. They can use the registration number and date of birth in order to download REPCO Admit Card 2023. After downloading the admit card, they can appear for the REPCO Bank Exam on 21 January 2022 along with a printout of admit card.

REPCO Bank Exam 2023

There will be Multiple-choice questions in Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, GK and Computer Knowledge. Each subject will have 40 MCQs of 40 Marks. The time duration to complete the each of Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and GK subjects is 25 minutes while for Computer Knowledge Subject, 20 minutes will be given.

How to Download REPCO Bank Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the official website of the REPCO Bank - repcobank.com Go to the 'Career' Tab available on the homepage Now, click on 'Candidates can download the call letter from the following link: Click here' Provide your login details Download REPCO JA Admit Card

What Should I Carry at the Exam Centre

The candidates will be required to bring their REPCO Bank call letter with their photograph affixed thereon, and should carry a current valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof which they bring in original.

They should also carry a One Ball point pen