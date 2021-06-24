Repco Bank Recruitment 2021 for Manager Posts, Download Notice @repcobank.com

Repco Bank has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Manager (Chartered Accountant), Manager (Legal), Assistant Manager (legal), Assistant Manager IT (Hardware) and Assistant Manager IT (Software) on repcobank.com

Repco Bank Recruitment 2021: Repco Bank has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Manager (Chartered Accountant), Manager (Legal), Assistant Manager (legal), Assistant Manager IT (Hardware) and Assistant Manager IT (Software) on repcobank.com. Eligible candidates can apply for Repco Bank on official website on or before 12 July 2021.

REPCO Bank Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 12 July 2021

Repco Bank Vacancy Details

Manager (CA) -01

(CA) -01 Manager (Legal) -02

Assistant Manager (Legal) -02

Assistant Manager IT (Hardware) -02

Assistant Manager IT (Software) -03

REPCO Bank Manager Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Manager (CA) - The candidates who are willing to apply for this posts should have the educational qualification of graduation “Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants” Manager (Legal) - Aspirants should have the educational qualification of Graduate in Law and they should be a member of Bar-council. PG degree will be preferred by the board. Assistant Manager (Legal) - Graduate in Law from a recognized university and a member of Bar-council of concerned state are eligible to apply for this post. Assistant Manager IT (Hardware) - B.E / B.TECH with minimum of 60% is the essential educational qualification to apply for this post. Assistant Manager IT (Software) - B.E / B.TECH / M.C.A with minimum of 60% is necessary educational qualification of this post.

How to Apply for REPCO Manager Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can submit their application in Bio-data form in English, Typed on thick A4 size sheet, with one recent passport size photograph affixed on the application on the top right hand corner and indicating prominently in Bold letters the post for which he/she is applying at the Top. The format of the Application form is available in Bank‟s website.

Applications should be sent in closed envelope super scribed “FOR THE POST OF ________________________________ “ to The General Manager (Admin), Repco Bank Ltd, P.B.No.1449, Repco Tower, No:33, North Usman Road, T.Nagar, Chennai – 600 017 on or before 12 July 2021.

Application Fee:

The application fee of Rs.708/- (INCLUDES GST @ 18%) (NONREFUNDABLE) must be paid by all applicants. It has to be paid by means of a Bank Pay Order or Demand Draft issued by a Scheduled Commercial Bank payable at “CHENNAI” and should be drawn in favour of “REPCO BANK RECRUITMENT CELL.