RGPV Results 2023 OUT on rgpv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Result PDF

RGPV Result 2023: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) declared the results for various UG, PG, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

RGPV Result 2023: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Pharmacy, M.E, M.Tech, MCA and other exams. RGPV University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- rgpv.ac.in

RGPV Results 2023

How to Download Results For RGPV?

Candidates can check their semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Check ‘Students’ Section and click on ‘Result’

Step 3: Select your course and click on it

Step 4: Enter Enrollment No., select semester, fill captcha and click on ‘View Result’

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Check here the direct link for Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), Result 2023 for various semester/annual examinations.

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya : Highlight

Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV), properly known as State Technological University of Madhya Pradesh, is a state university situated in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It was established in the year 1998 by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998.

The University Presently offers various diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated, dual, and doctoral courses in fields like engineering, technology, pharmacy, management, architecture, design, and applied sciences.