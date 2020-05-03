RIMS Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Junior Resident (Dental)

RIMS Recruitment 2020: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (RIMS), Imphal has invited applications for the appointment to the post of Junior Resident for Dental College for a period of six months. Dental Graduates can apply for Rims Junior Resident Recruitment on or before 07 May 2020

Important Dates and Interview Details:

Last date for submission of application for RIMS Imphal Recruitment 2020: 07 May 2020

Interview Date: 27 May 2020

Interview Time - 11 AM

Venue - Conference room (south) of Jubliee Hall

RIMS Jr Resident Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Resident Posts - 4 (Dental College)

RIMS Jr Resident Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be a dental graduate

Preference shall be given to the candidates who have passed from Dental College

No candidate who has completed 2 years of Junior Residency shall be considered

No candidate who has completed internship before 1 year at the time of interview shall be considered for the considered for the first time of appointment

RIMS Jr Resident Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:



Level - 10- 56100 as per 7th CPC

Download RIMS Jr Resident Recruitment 2020 Official Notification and Application Here

RIMS Official Website

How to Apply for RIMS Jr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit the applications along with theattested copies pf Mark sheets, Attempt Certificate, Internship Certificate, Age Proof Certificate, Provisional Pass Certificate and Dental Council Certificate by 07 May 2020. The applicants are to appear before the selection board at the conference room (south) of Jubliee Hall on 27 May 2020 at 11 AM.