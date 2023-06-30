RITES Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 29 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary & Others

RITES Recruitment 2023 Notification: RITES Ltd is recruiting for the various Solid Waste Expert posts. Check details notification, application process, eligibility, salary, age limit and much more.

RITES Recruitment 2023 Notification: RITES Ltd., a Mini Ratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, Govt. of India has invited online applications for the various Solid Waste Expert posts on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 27, 2023.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including M.Tech/M.E. with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

RITES Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application and online payment of fees: June 28, 2023

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees: July 27, 2023

Last date of submission of documents through RITES portal: July 27, 2023

Issuance of call letter for interview: July 28, 2023

Date of selection: August 04, 2023

RITES Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Solid Waste Expert (Senior)-06

Solid Waste Expert (Deputy)-09

Used Waste Expert (Senior)-06

Used Waste Expert (Deputy)-05

Senior Procurement Specialist-01

Senior Expert (Standards & Specifications)-01

RITES Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Solid Waste Expert (Senior)-M.Tech/M.E. in Environment Engineering or M.Sc. in Environmental Science

Solid Waste Expert (Deputy)-M.Tech/M.E. in Environment Engineering or M.Sc. in Environmental Science

Used Waste Expert (Senior)-M.Tech/M.E. in Environment Engineering or M.Sc. in

Environmental Science

Used Waste Expert (Deputy)-M.Tech/M.E. in Environment Engineering or M.Sc. in

Environmental Science Senior Procurement Specialist-MBA/Postgraduate in

Management plus B.Tech/B.E. (Civil/Chemical/ Mechanical/ Environment)

Senior Expert (Standards & Specifications)-M.Tech/M.E. in Environment Engineering or M.Sc. in

Environmental Science

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational

RITES Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (Cut-off date 01.06.2023)

Maximum age-

For VC No.(176/23, 178/23, 180/23 & 181/23)-50 Yrs

For VC No.(177/23 and 179/23)-40 Years

RITES Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

VC No. Pay Scale Approximate CTC

VC No. 176/23, 180/23 & 181/23 Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000 INR 18.5 LPA

VC No. 177/23 & 179/23 Rs. 60,000 – 1,80,000 INR 15.9 LPA

VC No. 178/23 Rs. 90,000 – 2,40,000 INR 23.7 LPA

Check the notification link for details of the Remuneration/Basic pay and DA, fixed/variable allowances and others.

RITES Recruitment 2023: PDF

RITES Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.