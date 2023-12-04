RITES Recruitment Notification For 257 Apprenticeship Vacancies; Apply Online

RITES Recruitment 2023: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has released the recruitment notification for 257 apprenticeship vacancies on its official website for the duration of one year for degree (engineering/non engineering), diploma, and ITI pass candidates. The application process for recruitment to the above started on December 1 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 20, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - rites.com

Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.

A RITES notification for the recruitment of 257 apprentices has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 1, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 257 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

A total of 257 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of apprentices. Trade wise vacancies are tabulated below

Apprenticeship Category Number of Vacancy Graduate Apprenticeship (Engineering) 117 Graduate Apprenticeship (Non Engineering) 43 Diploma Apprenticeship 28 Trade Apprenticeship (ITI Pass) 69 Total 257

What is the RITES Apprenticeship Eligibility?

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details. The candidate applying for the post should have attained 18 years of age whereas the educational qualification varies. Check the table below for trade wise educational qualification

Apprenticeship Category Educational Qualification Graduate Apprenticeship (Engineering) Engineering Degree (four year full time) Graduate Apprenticeship (Non Engineering) Non - Engineering Degree (three year BA/BCom/BBA) Diploma Apprenticeship Engineering Diploma (three year full time engineering diploma) Trade Apprenticeship (ITI Pass) ITI Pass Out (full time)

RITES Apprenticeship Salary 2023

The selected candidates will be given a stipend based on their trade. Check the table below for trade wise monthly stipend

Apprenticeship Category Stipend (Monthly) Graduate Apprenticeship (Engineering) Rs 14000 Graduate Apprenticeship (Non Engineering) Rs 14000 Diploma Apprenticeship Rs 12000 Trade Apprenticeship (ITI Pass) Rs 10000

RITES Apprenticeship Selection Procedure

The candidate will be solely based on the merit list prepared by RITES. There will be no written test or interview. In cases where two applicants have the same marks, the applicant of older age shall be considered first.

Steps to Apply for the RITES Apprenticeship

Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates. Before applying, candidates need to register themselves at the NATS/NAPS portal.

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Create New Account in the Apprentice section

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference

Step 4: Download and print the application fees for future reference

Step 5: After applying on the respective NATS/NAPS portal, the candidate shall also submit a scanned copy of the following documents/proof through Google Form, latest by December 20, 2023, by visiting the link at https://forms.gle/VswVJ6Y1wcygvjFHA