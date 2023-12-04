Quick Links

RITES Recruitment Notification For 257 Apprenticeship Vacancies; Apply Online

The RITES recruitment notification is out for 257 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary, and other important details for an apprenticeship.

Mohd Salman
By Mohd Salman
Dec 4, 2023, 16:41 IST
RITES Apprenticeship Recruitment
RITES Recruitment 2023: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has released the recruitment notification for 257 apprenticeship vacancies on its official website for the duration of one year for degree (engineering/non engineering), diploma, and ITI pass candidates. The application process for recruitment to the above started on December 1 on the official website, and the last date to submit the online application form is December 20, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - rites.com

Details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualifications can be checked here.

RITES Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023

A RITES notification for the recruitment of 257 apprentices has been released. The application process for the post starts on December 1, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

RITES Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Rail India Technical and Economic Service

Posts Name

Apprenticeship

Total Vacancies

257

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

December 1, 2023

Application Start Date

December 1, 2023

Application End Date

December 20, 2023

RITES Apprenticeship Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 257 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Apprenticeship

Download PDF

Vacancies For RITES Apprenticeship

A total of 257 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of apprentices. Trade wise vacancies are tabulated below

Apprenticeship Category

Number of Vacancy

Graduate Apprenticeship (Engineering)

117

Graduate Apprenticeship (Non Engineering)

43

Diploma Apprenticeship

28

Trade Apprenticeship (ITI Pass)

69

Total

257

What is the RITES Apprenticeship Eligibility?

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details. The candidate applying for the post should have attained 18 years of age whereas the educational qualification varies. Check the table below for trade wise educational qualification

Apprenticeship Category

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprenticeship (Engineering)

Engineering Degree (four year full time)

Graduate Apprenticeship (Non Engineering)

Non -  Engineering Degree (three year BA/BCom/BBA)

Diploma Apprenticeship

Engineering Diploma (three year full time engineering diploma)

Trade Apprenticeship (ITI Pass)

ITI Pass Out (full time)

RITES Apprenticeship Salary 2023

The selected candidates will be given a stipend based on their trade. Check the table below for trade wise monthly stipend

Apprenticeship Category

Stipend (Monthly)

Graduate Apprenticeship (Engineering)

Rs 14000

Graduate Apprenticeship (Non Engineering)

Rs 14000

Diploma Apprenticeship

Rs 12000

Trade Apprenticeship (ITI Pass)

Rs 10000

RITES Apprenticeship Selection Procedure

The candidate will be solely based on the merit list prepared by RITES. There will be no written test or interview. In cases where two applicants have the same marks, the applicant of older age shall be considered first.

Steps to Apply for the RITES Apprenticeship

Below are the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates. Before applying, candidates need to register themselves at the NATS/NAPS portal.

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Create New Account in the Apprentice section

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future reference

Step 4: Download and print the application fees for future reference

Step 5: After applying on the respective NATS/NAPS portal, the candidate shall also submit a scanned copy of the following documents/proof through Google Form, latest by December 20, 2023, by visiting the link at https://forms.gle/VswVJ6Y1wcygvjFHA

FAQs

  • When will the detailed notification for RITES apprenticeship recruitment be released?
    +
    The RITES Recruitment 2023 is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority for 257 posts.
  • How many posts have been announced in RITES Recruitment 2023 for apprenticeships?
    +
    A total of 257 posts have been announced in the RITES Recruitment 2023 notification.
  • What stipend will be given to the RITES Apprenticeship selected candidates?
    +
    The selected candidates for the RITES Apprenticeship will get a stipend of Rs 14000, Rs 12000, and Rs 10000 as per their trade.

