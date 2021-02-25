JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

RSPCB Admit Card 2021 for JSO and JEE Out, Download Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board RPCB Call Letter @rpcb.onlinerecruit.in

Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has released the admit card of the exam for the Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) and Junior Environmental Engineer (JEE). Candidates can download Rajasthan Pollution Control Board Admit Card from the official website - rpcb.onlinerecruit.in

Created On: Feb 25, 2021 15:11 IST
RPCB Admit Card 2021

RPCB Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has released the admit card of the exam for the Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) and Junior Environmental Engineer (JEE). Candidates can download RSPCB Admit Card from the official website - rpcb.onlinerecruit.in

RPCB Admit Card Links are given below. The candidates can download RPCB JEE Admit Card and RPCB JSO Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

RPCB Admit Card Download Link:

RPCB JEE Admit Card 

RPCB JSO Admit Card 

How to Download RPCB Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of RPCB - rpcb.onlinerecruit.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Junior Scientific Officer’ OR ‘Junior Environmental Engineer’
  3. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on the link ‘Print Admit Card’
  4. A new page will open where you are required to enter your ‘E-mail ID’ and ‘Password’
  5. Download Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Admit Card

RPCB Exam is scheduled to be held on 27 February 2021 (Saturday)  as follow:

Exam Name Exam Time  Entry Time
RPCB JEE Exam  09.00 AM - 12.00 Noon 07.30 AM to 08.45 AM
RPCB JSO Exam  02.00 PM - 5.00 PM 12.30 PM to 01.45 PM

RPCB Exam Pattern

There will  be 150 questions from Environmental Science (120 Qs) and GK (30Qs. Each question will be of 3 marks and One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The total marks of the exam are 450.

RSPCB had invited online applications for recruitment of Jr Scientific Officerand Jr Environmental Engineer from 24 December to 23 Jnauary 2021. A total of 114 vacancies were notified of which 28 are for Jr Scientific Officer Posts and 86 are for Jr Environmental Engineer Posts

 

 

 

 

