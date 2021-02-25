RSPCB Admit Card 2021 for JSO and JEE Out, Download Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board RPCB Call Letter @rpcb.onlinerecruit.in

RPCB Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has released the admit card of the exam for the Junior Scientific Officer (JSO) and Junior Environmental Engineer (JEE). Candidates can download RSPCB Admit Card from the official website - rpcb.onlinerecruit.in

RPCB Admit Card Links are given below. The candidates can download RPCB JEE Admit Card and RPCB JSO Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

RPCB Admit Card Download Link:

RPCB JEE Admit Card

RPCB JSO Admit Card

How to Download RPCB Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of RPCB - rpcb.onlinerecruit.in Click on the link ‘Junior Scientific Officer’ OR ‘Junior Environmental Engineer’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on the link ‘Print Admit Card’ A new page will open where you are required to enter your ‘E-mail ID’ and ‘Password’ Download Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Admit Card

RPCB Exam is scheduled to be held on 27 February 2021 (Saturday) as follow:

Exam Name Exam Time Entry Time RPCB JEE Exam 09.00 AM - 12.00 Noon 07.30 AM to 08.45 AM RPCB JSO Exam 02.00 PM - 5.00 PM 12.30 PM to 01.45 PM

RPCB Exam Pattern

There will be 150 questions from Environmental Science (120 Qs) and GK (30Qs. Each question will be of 3 marks and One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The total marks of the exam are 450.

RSPCB had invited online applications for recruitment of Jr Scientific Officerand Jr Environmental Engineer from 24 December to 23 Jnauary 2021. A total of 114 vacancies were notified of which 28 are for Jr Scientific Officer Posts and 86 are for Jr Environmental Engineer Posts