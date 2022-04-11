RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022 for 9760 Vacancies, Online Form Link Here!

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment 2022: There is good news for the teachers as Rajasthan Government is filling up over 9000 vacant post of 2nd Grade Senior Teachers for various subjects including English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Science, Social Studies, Punjabi, and Urdu Teachers. In order to apply, one should hold a Bachelor’s Degree in the concerned submit. Other than this, a Degree or Diploma in Education is also required.

The recruitment is going on Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Eligible and interested teachers can apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022 from 11 April to 10 May 2022.

The application can be submitted once you pay the application of Rs. 350/-. However, the application fee for OBC Category Candidate is Rs. 250/- and for SC/ST/PH is Rs. 150/-.

After the successful completion of the application, the candidates will be called for a written exam. There will be 2 papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will have 100 questions on Geographical, Historical, Cultural and general knowledge of Rajasthan., Current Affairs of Rajasthan., General knowledge of the world and India., and Educational Psychology of 100 marks. Paper 2 will have 150 questions on secondary and senior secondary standards about the relevant subject matter, graduation standards about the relevant subject matter and Teaching methods of the relevant subject for 300 marks.