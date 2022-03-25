RPSC ACF Interview Admit Card 2022 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check ACF/FRO Hall Ticket Link Here

Rajasthan PSC has released the Interview Admit Card for the post of ACF and Forest Range Officer on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check process to download.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Interview round for ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I post can download the RPSC ACF FRO Interview Admit Card 2022 available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that RPSC is set to conduct the interview for the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I post on 26 March 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above post can download their Interview Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC ACF FRO Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Interview Letter for ACF and Forest Range Officer -I 2018" displaying on the home page. Provide your login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the link. You will get the PDF of the RPSC ACF FRO Interview Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the same for future reference.

It is noted that Commission will conduct the interview for the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I post under Department of Forest from 30 March 2022 to 26 April 2022.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the ACF and Forest Range Officer Gr-I posts will have to carry the essential documents during the interview round for the verification.

You can download the RPSC ACF FRO Interview Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.