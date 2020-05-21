RPSC Answer Key 2020 Out for School Lecturer Exam 2018 @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check RPSC Group B Objection Link Here

RPSC Answer Key 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has recently released RPSC School Lecturer Group B Exam 2018 Answer Key on its website. Candidates who appeared in the RPSC Group B Exam 2020 for School Lecturer Exam 2018 can check the answer key on the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the School Lecturer Group B Exam 2018 from 6 to 8 January 2020 and the answer keys for the same was released on 23 March 2020. The candidates were able to raise objection between 24 March to 26 March 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the commission has again given a chance to the candidates to raise objections against the RPSC School Lecturer Group B Exam 2018 Answer Key. To raise the objections, the candidates are required to submit Rs. 100/- per question. The objection link can be accessed through SSO Portal. The RPSC School Lecturer Group B Exam 2018 Objection Link will be available till 28 May 2020. Candidates can check the process given below for their reference.

Visit the official website of RPSC Recruitment Portal.i. e. https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin.

Enter Login Details. i.e. digital identity (SSOID/Username), Password, Captcha and click on login button.

The RPSC School Lecturer Group B Exam 2018 Objection Link will be available.

Click on the question of objection and pay Rs. 100/- through any e-payment.

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the objection application fee receipt for future reference.

RPSC School Lecturer Group B Exam 2018 Answer Key

Objection Link

Official Website

