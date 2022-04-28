RPSC Screening Test Admit Card 2021 (Out) for Asst. Professor Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in,Check Downloading Link

Rajasthan PSC has uploaded the admit card link for the screening test for the Assistant Professor post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check downloading link here.

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the admit card link for the screening test for the post of Assistant Professor (Medical Edu.). Commission is set to conduct the screening test for the Assistant Professor (Medical Edu.) post on 05/06 May 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for Assistant Professor (Medical Edu.) post can download their admit card through the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The screening test for all the 14 Languages for the Assistant Professor (Medical Edu.) will be held on 05/06 May 2022 from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. at the district headquarter of Ajmer.

In a bid to download the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link available on the home page.

How to Download RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link Admit Card for Asst. Professor(Medical Edu.) - 2021 available on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the admit card login page. It will redirect you to a new window. Click on get admit card given in the sidebar. Provide your login credentials on the place given on the page. Download RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download: RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2021



