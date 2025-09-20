RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025 Notification Released for 574 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 notification for 574 Assistant Professor vacancies across various subjects under the College Education Department of Rajasthan. Candidates who have completed a Master’s degree, or those who have cleared NET/SLET/SET, are eligible to apply online for various subjects: Hindi, English, History, Political Science, Economics, Geography, and more.
Candidates interested in applying for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 must have completed Master’s Degree with 55% and NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D. and the age of the candidate must be between 21 and 40 years.
RPSC has released the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 for 574 Assistant Professor vacancies. The notification pdf was released on September 18, 2025 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website between September 20, 2025 and October 19, 2025. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, an interview and document verification.
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification to learn about the details of eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below for the RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2025 PDF.
RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Overview
The RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between September 20 and October 19, 2025. Check the table below for RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Recruiting Body
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post Name
Assistant Professor
Total Vacancies
574
Notification Release Date
September 18, 2025
Application Start Date
20 September 2025
Last Date to Apply
18 October 2025
Age Limit
21 to 40 years (as on 01 July 2025)
Educational Qualification
Master’s Degree with 55% + NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.
Salary Range
Rs 56,100 – Rs 177,500 (Level-10 Pay Matrix)
Selection Process
Written Exam
Interview
Document Verification
What is the Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025?
Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:
- Master’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks.
- Must have cleared NET, SLET, or SET. Candidates with a Ph.D. are exempt from NET/SLET/SET
Age Limit:
- Minimum: 21 years
- Maximum: 40 years
How to Apply Online for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025?
Candidates can apply online for announced vacancies by visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on “Apply Online” under the Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 section.
- Register using your SSO ID.
- Fill in personal, academic, and professional details.
- Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, certificates).
- Pay the application fee via online mode.
- Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference
