RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025 Notification Released for 574 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

By Mohd Salman
Sep 20, 2025, 16:35 IST

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: RPSC has announced 574 Assistant Professor vacancies under the College Education Department. Candidates with a Master’s degree and NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D. can apply online from 20 September to 19 October 2025. Selection process includes a written exam, interview, and document verification

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RPSC Assistant Professsor Recruitment 2025
RPSC Assistant Professsor Recruitment 2025

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 notification for 574 Assistant Professor vacancies across various subjects under the College Education Department of Rajasthan. Candidates who have completed a Master’s degree, or those who have cleared NET/SLET/SET, are eligible to apply online for various subjects: Hindi, English, History, Political Science, Economics, Geography, and more.

Candidates interested in applying for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 must have completed Master’s Degree with 55% and NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D. and the age of the candidate must be between 21 and 40 years.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

RPSC has released the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 for 574 Assistant Professor vacancies. The notification pdf was released on September 18, 2025 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website between September 20, 2025 and October 19, 2025. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, an interview and document verification.

RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification to learn about the details of eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below for the RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2025 PDF.

RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2025

PDF Download

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Overview

The RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between September 20 and October 19, 2025. Check the table below for RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

Assistant Professor

Total Vacancies

574

Notification Release Date

September 18, 2025

Application Start Date

20 September 2025

Last Date to Apply

18 October 2025 

Age Limit

21 to 40 years (as on 01 July 2025)

Educational Qualification

Master’s Degree with 55% + NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Salary Range

Rs 56,100 – Rs 177,500 (Level-10 Pay Matrix)

Selection Process

Written Exam

Interview

Document Verification

What is the Eligibility Criteria for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025?

Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:

  • Master’s degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks.
  • Must have cleared NET, SLET, or SET. Candidates with a Ph.D. are exempt from NET/SLET/SET

Age Limit:

  • Minimum: 21 years
  • Maximum: 40 years

How to Apply Online for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025?

Candidates can apply online for announced vacancies by visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on “Apply Online” under the Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 section.
  • Register using your SSO ID.
  • Fill in personal, academic, and professional details.
  • Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, certificates).
  • Pay the application fee via online mode.
  • Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News