RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025 Notification Released for 574 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 notification for 574 Assistant Professor vacancies across various subjects under the College Education Department of Rajasthan. Candidates who have completed a Master’s degree, or those who have cleared NET/SLET/SET, are eligible to apply online for various subjects: Hindi, English, History, Political Science, Economics, Geography, and more.

Candidates interested in applying for RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 must have completed Master’s Degree with 55% and NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D. and the age of the candidate must be between 21 and 40 years.

RPSC has released the RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 for 574 Assistant Professor vacancies. The notification pdf was released on September 18, 2025 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online after visiting the official website between September 20, 2025 and October 19, 2025. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, an interview and document verification.