RPSC Deputy Jailor Exam City Slip 2025 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Steps to Download City Intimation Slip Here

RPSC Deputy Jailor City Slip 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC Deputy Jailor City Slip 2025 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Deputy Jailor city slip has been activated on July 6, 2025. The RPSC Upper Jailor Examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 13, 2025.
The RPSC Jailor Admit card 2025 will be issued on the official website from July 13, 2025. The RPSC Deputy Jailor exam will consist of 2 papers; paper 1 will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon, whereas paper 2 will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.
RPSC Deputy Jailor City Slip 2025: Active Link
The RPSC Deputy Jailor City Intimation Link has been activated at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The City Slip 2025 contains details such as the city of examination and the time of the exam. The exact exam centre details will be released with the RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Deputy Jailor City Intimation Slip 2025.
RPSC Deputy Jailor City Intimation Slip 2025
RPSC Deputy Jailor City Slip 2025: Overview
The RPSC Deputy Jailor city intimation slip 2025 wasreleased on July 6, 2025 and the RPSC Deputy Jailor admit card 2025 will get released on July 10, 2025. Check the table below for the RPSC Deputy Jailor Exam 2025.
Event
Particular
Conducting Body
Rajasthan Public Service Commission
Name of Exam
RPSC Deputy Jailor 2024
Number of Vacancies
73
Exam City Slip Release Date
July 6, 2025
Admit Card Release Date
July 10, 2025
Exam Date
July 13, 2025
How to Download RPSC Deputy Jailor City Slip 2025
Candidates going to attempt the examination must check their exam city by clicking on the direct link or by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the home page, click on the examination dashboard
- Now check for Deputy Jailor Exam
- Now click on the city slip of Deputy Jailor Exam
- Enter your registration number and password.
- Verify the details, and download and print the RPSC Deputy Jailor City Slip 2025.
Details Mentioned on RPSC Deputy Jailor City Intimation Slip 2025
The city intimation slip is not the RPSC Deputy Jailor admit card and is not valid on the day of examination but serves as a preliminary notification with the following details:
- Candidate’s Name
- Allotted Exam City & State
- Scheduled Exam Date
- Exam Shift Timing (Morning/Afternoon)
Candidates must note that the final admit card, containing the exact exam centre address, will be released separately.
