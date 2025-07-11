RPSC Deputy Jailor Exam City Slip 2025 OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Steps to Download City Intimation Slip Here

RPSC Deputy Jailor City Slip 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC Deputy Jailor City Slip 2025 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC Deputy Jailor city slip has been activated on July 6, 2025. The RPSC Upper Jailor Examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 13, 2025.

The RPSC Jailor Admit card 2025 will be issued on the official website from July 13, 2025. The RPSC Deputy Jailor exam will consist of 2 papers; paper 1 will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon, whereas paper 2 will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

RPSC Deputy Jailor City Slip 2025: Active Link

The RPSC Deputy Jailor City Intimation Link has been activated at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The City Slip 2025 contains details such as the city of examination and the time of the exam. The exact exam centre details will be released with the RPSC Deputy Jailor Admit Card 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Deputy Jailor City Intimation Slip 2025.