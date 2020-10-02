RPSC Detailed Apply Date 2020 for Combined Competitive Examination-2018 Extended @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply till Oct 08

RPSC Detailed Apply Date 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had extended the last date to apply for the Detailed Cum Scrutiny form (Remaining Candidates) for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 on its official website. All such candidates qualified in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018 can check their result available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), now candidates qualified in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018 can fill their Detailed Cum Scrutiny form from 02 October to 08 October 2020.

Candidates can fill their Detailed Cum Scrutiny form (Remaining Candidates) for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 (TSP) till 08 October 2020 through the official website of RPSC. Earlier last date to apply for the Detailed Cum Scrutiny form (Remaining Candidates) for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 (TSP) was 07 September 2020.

Candidates who have qualify in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 (TSP) Main Exam can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

