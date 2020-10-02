Study at Home
RPSC Detailed Apply Date 2020 for Combined Competitive Examination-2018 Extended @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply till Oct 08

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had extended the last date for application for the Detailed Cum Scrutiny form (Remaining Candidates) for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Oct 2, 2020 08:32 IST
RPSC Detailed Apply Date 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had extended the last date to apply for the Detailed Cum Scrutiny form (Remaining Candidates) for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 on its official website. All such candidates qualified in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018 can check their result available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), now candidates qualified in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination-2018 can fill their Detailed Cum Scrutiny form from 02 October to 08 October 2020. 

Candidates can fill their Detailed Cum Scrutiny form (Remaining Candidates) for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 (TSP) till 08 October 2020 through the official website of RPSC. Earlier last date to apply for the Detailed Cum Scrutiny form (Remaining Candidates) for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 (TSP) was 07 September 2020. 

Candidates who have qualify in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 (TSP) Main Exam can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for RPSC Detailed Apply Date 2020 for Combined Competitive Examination-2018 Extended  Notice 

How to Download: RPSC Detailed Apply Date 2020 for Combined Competitive Examination-2018 Extended Notice 

  • Visit the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.
  • Click on the link Press Note Regarding Detailed Cum Scrutiny form (Remaining Candidates) for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the Short Notification.
  • Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

