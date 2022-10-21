RPSC FSO Recruitment 2022 for 200 Food Safety Officer Post, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online application for the 200 Food Safety Officer posts on its official website. Check RPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published notification for recruitment to the 200 post of Food Safety Officer on its official website. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 30 November 2022. The process of online application will be commence from 01 November 2022.

Candidates selected finally for Food Safety Officer will get the Pay Matrix Level L-11 (Grade Pay- 4200-)

F.S.O./Med. & Health/EP-I/2022-23

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 November 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 30 November 2022

Food Safety Officer-200

Candidates should have a degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized

University. or

any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by the Central Government; and

Has successfully completed training as specified by the Food Authority in a recognized institute or institution approved for the purpose:

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Click Here for RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022 PDF



Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode through official website https://rpsc.rajasthan/gov.in/applyonline from 01 to 30 November 2022.