RPSC Interview Letter 2020 for Public Relation Officer Posts Released @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link Here

RPSC Interview Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the Interview Letter for the Public Relation Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Public Relation Officer Posts can download their Interview Letter from the official website of RPSC i.e.- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can download their RPSC PRO Interview Admit Card 2020 with the help of direct link available on the official website of RPSC. In a bid to download the RPSC PRO Interview Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for the posts of Public Relation Officer, Department of Information and Public Relations, Adv. No. 02/Rectt./2019-20 can check the details available on the official website. You can download your RPSC PRO Interview Admit Card 2020 also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: RPSC Interview Admit Card 2020 for Public Relation Officer Posts

First of all visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link Interview Letter for the post of Public Relation Officer, Department of Information and Public Relations, Adv. No. 02/Rectt./2019-20 Dated 21.06.2019 displaying on the home page.

A new window will open where you have to provide your credentials like Roll Number and Date of Birth on its official website.

After submitting successfully, you will get your RPSC Interview Admit Card 2020 .

You should take a print out of admit card for future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission had earlier released notification for the posts of Public Relation Officer, Department of Information and Public Relations, Adv. No. 02/Rectt./2019-20 on its official website.