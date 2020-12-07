RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has postponed the Interview Schedule for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (from 07.12.2020 to 11.12.2020) on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notice released by the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Commission, the interview for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination (scheduled from 07.12.2020 to 11.12.2020) has been postponed. Interview process for the other posts will be continuing as per its schedule.

All such candidates who are part of the interview process for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination can check the short notice regarding the postponement of Interview on its official website. Candidates can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services

How to Download: RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services

First of all visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link - "New Icon05/12/2020 - Press Note Regarding Postponement of Interview (Dated: 07.12.2020 to 11.12.2020) By Court Order for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 " displaying on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the postponement of interview schedule.

You should take a print out of the same for future reference.



It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has earlier released the Interview Schedule for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination with other posts on its official website.