RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview schedule for the post of Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview schedule for the post of Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari-2020. All those candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari post can check the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Commission is set to conduct the interview for Yoga And Naturopathy Officer post on 27-28 December 2021.

You can download the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website of RPSC.

Steps to Download: RPSC Interview Schedule 2021

Visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -" Press note Regarding Interview Dates for Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari-2020" displaying on the home page. You will get the PDF of the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021. You should take a print out of the same for future reference.

However you can download the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RPSC Interview Schedule 2021

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari-2020 should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents with original and xerox copy during the interview session.

Candidates are advised to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the concerned agency during the interview session. You can check the detail guidelines issued by the RPSC on its official website.

The candidates qualified for RPSC Yoga and Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Recruitment 2020 Interview can download the admit card through the official website once it is uploaded.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website for latest update in this regards.