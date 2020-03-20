RPSC Lecturer Grade 1 Answer Key 2020 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Submit objection, if any

RPSC Lecturer Grade 1 Answer Key 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key of written exam for the post of School Lecturer (Group B) for GK, Physics, Public Administration, Economics, Biology, Music, Geography and Political Science. Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC Lecture Exam can download RPSC Lecture Answer Key from the official website of RPSC www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates having any objection against any answer can submit their representation through RPSC official website by login in SSO Portal from 24 March to 26 March 2020. They will also required to submit non-refundable fee of Rs. 100 for each objection.RPSC Lecturer Answer Key Link is also given below. Candidates can download RPSC Lecturer Answer Key PDF through the link.

Answer Key for Physics(Group-B)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

Answer Key for Public Administration (Group-B) School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

Answer Key for Economics (Group-B)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

Answer Key for Biology (Group-B) School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

Answer Key for Music(Group-B) School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

Answer Key for Geography(Group-B)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

Answer Key for Political Science (Group-B)School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

Answer Key for G.K. (Group-B) School Lecturer (School Edu.) - 2018

How to Download RPSC Lecturer Answer Key?

Go to RPSC official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on concerned answer key link Download RPSC Lecturer Take a print out for future need

Rajasthan Public Service Commission had conducted the Lecture Exam on 20 March 2020