RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

According to the latest notification the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test has released the RPSC PTI admit card 2023. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

RPSC PTI admit card 2023 : The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the release of admit cards for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam-2022. Aspiring candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the RPSC SSO official website, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Exam is scheduled to be held on April 30th, 2023, in two different shifts - the first shift is from 10.00 AM to 12 noon, and the second shift is from 2.00 to 4.00 PM. Candidates are advised to be present at the exam center well before the scheduled time.

RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card 2023

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill 461 vacancies for the post of Senior Physical Education Teacher in the Secondary Education department. It is an excellent opportunity for candidates who wish to pursue a career in the field of physical education and teaching. The selection process includes a written examination followed by an interview. Candidates who qualify in both stages of the selection process will be selected for the post.

Aspirants who have applied for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam-2022 should download their admit cards as soon as possible and verify all the details mentioned on it, such as their name, roll number, exam center, date and time of the exam, etc. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should immediately bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the exam center as it serves as proof of their candidature.

RPSC PTI admit card 2023 : Important Details

The RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

RPSC PTI Exam Schedule 2023

The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Examination is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2023. Candidates must download the admit card and report to the examination venue on time on the day of examination.

RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the RPSC PTI recruitment examination:

Go to the official website of RPSC SSO, which is sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Log in to your account by entering your SSOID and password, and then click on the 'submit' button. Once you are logged in, look for the 'admit card' link on the homepage. Click on the 'admit card' link and wait for the RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card to appear on your screen. Check all the details mentioned on the admit card, such as your name, roll number, exam center, etc. If all the details are correct, download the admit card and save it for future reference. It is advisable to take a printout of the admit card and carry it with you to the exam center as it serves as proof of your candidature.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.