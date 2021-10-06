RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021 to Release Soon @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Updates Here

RPSC will soon upload RPSC RAS Admit card 2021 on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who are appearing in the exam can check exam date, exam pattern and other details.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon release the admit card of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2021 (RAS/RTS Exam) which is scheduled on 27 October 2021. RPSC RAS Admit Card Link is expected anytime soon on the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. No admit card will be sent by post.

In this article, the candidates can check the exam patter, syllabus, and other details related to the exam.

RPSC RAS Exam Pattern

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam will be for screening only which the marks obtained in this exam will not be counted for final selection.

The level of the difficulty of this paper will be that of the graduation level

There will be negative marking of 0.33 marks.

There will be of objective type questions on:

Subject Total No. Of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge & General Science 150 200 3 hours

RPSC RAS Syllabus

Candidates who will qualify the RPSC RAS Prelims Exam will be called for RPSC RAS Mains Exam.

RPSC RAS Notification was issued in the month of AUgust 2021 for filling up 988 vacancies under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services. Out of total, 363 vacancies are available in state services and 625 in subordinate services.