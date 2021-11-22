RPSC RAS Final Answer Key and Marks 2021 Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Here

RPSC RAS Final Answer Key and RPSC RAS Marks have been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Download Link Here.

RPSC RAS Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the final answer key of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam (RAS/RTS Exam) along with the marks of the candidate who have attended the exam on 27 October 2021. Candidates can download RPSC RAS Answer Key and marks from the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. We have provided the RPSC RAS Final Answer Key Link and RPSC RAS Marks Link below:

RPSC RAS Final Answer Key PDF

RPSC RAS Marks Link

How to Download RPSC RAS Final Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of Rajasthan PSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link which reads‘ Final Answer Key for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp Exam (Pre) - 2021’ under ‘News Section’

Download RPSC RAS Final Answer Key PDF

Candidates can also check their marks of the exam by clicking on ‘Marks for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam (Pre) 2021’

RPSC RAS Result was declared on 19 November 2021. Around 20000 candidates were selected for admission to the mains exam.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 988 vacancies under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services