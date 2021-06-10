RPSC RAS Interview Letter 2021 our for State/Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

RPSC Subordinate Services Interview Letter 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 on 10 June 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services posts can download their interview letter from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
In a bid to download the RPSC RAS Interview Letter 2021, candidates should note that they will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the official website.
Direct Link for RPSC RAS Interview Letter 2021State/Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam
How to Download: RPSC RAS Interview Letter 2021State/Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam
- First of all visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
- Go the News section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link - "Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2018" displaying on the home page.
- You will have to provide your login credentials in a new window.
- Download and take a print out of the RPSC RAS Interview Letter 2021 for future reference