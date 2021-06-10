RPSC RAS Interview Letter 2021 our for State/Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 on its official website. -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Subordinate Services Interview Letter 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination-2018 on 10 June 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services posts can download their interview letter from the official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download: RPSC RAS Interview Letter 2021State/Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam