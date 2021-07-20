RPSC RAS/ RTS 2018 Final Result Marks 2021 Released, Download TSP & Non TSP Final Marks @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS RTS 2018 Final Result Marks 2021 have been uploaded by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Final Marks and latest updates here.

RPSC RAS/ RTS 2018 Final Result Marks 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the final marks for recruitment to the various posts through the RAS/RTS 2018 Exam. All those who appeared in the RPSC RAS/ RTS 2018 Exam 2021 can download the final marks through the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the interview for Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 (TSP & Non-TSP) from 21 June to 13 July 2021 and the result for the aforementioned exam was declared on 13 July 2021. Now, the commission has uploaded the Final Result Marks (After Interview) of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018 (NTSP/TSP) on its website. The candidates can check their marks by using Roll Number, Date of Birth and Captcha code on the login page. For candidates convenience, we have shared the easy steps to download RPSC RAS/ RTS 2018 Final Result Marks.

How and Where to Download RPSC RAS/ RTS 2018 Final Result Marks 2021?

Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ‘Result’ Section. Then, Click on ‘Final Result Marks (After Interview) of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018 (NTSP/TSP)’. It will take you to a login page. Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha and click on submit button. The Final Result Marks (After Interview) of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018 (NTSP/TSP) will be displayed on the screen. The candidates can download RPSC RAS/ RTS 2018 Final Result Marks2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RPSC RAS/ RTS 2018 Final Result Marks 2021

This recruitment drive is being done for 1014 vacancies of RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018 vacancies. The online application for the same was started on 12 April 2018 and ended on 11 May 2018.