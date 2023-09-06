RPSC Recruitment 2023 for 533 Vacancies, Check Notification and Other Details Here

RPSC Recruitment Notification 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for recruitment to the posts of Librarian, Physical Training Instructor and Assistant Professor (Home Science). The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin from September 6 and the last date to submit the online application form is October 5. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. These recruitments are being done on a total of 533 posts.

RPSC Recruitment Notification 2023: Important Details

Name of organization Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Name of the Post Librarian, Physical Training Instructor and Assistant Professor (Home Science) Number of Vacancies 533 Starting Date of Application Process 6 September 2023 Last Date of Application 5 October 2023 Official website https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

RPSC Recruitment Notification 2023: Details of Posts

Name of the Post number librarian 247 Physical Training Instructor 247 Assistant Professor (Home Science) 39 Total Posts 533

Eligibility criteria for RPSC Recruitment 2023:

Name of the Post ability librarian Master's Degree in Library Science Physical Training Instructor Master's Degree in Physical Education Assistant Professor (Home Science) Master's Degree

RPSC Recruitment Notification 2023 Age Limit:

The age of the candidates should be between 20 years to 40 years.

RPSC Recruitment Notification 2023 Application Fee:

The application fee for extremely backward classes, OBC and unreserved applicants is Rs 600. Sc and ST category candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹ 400. The application fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs. 400.

RPSC Recruitment Notification 2023 Application Process:

