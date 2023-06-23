RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 For 1900+ Posts: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Selection Process & More

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for the 1913 Assistant Professor posts on its official website. These positions are available in the College Education Department of the Government of Rajasthan.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 25, 2023 at website sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Ṭhe online application will be commence from June 26, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Master degree in concerned discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: June 26, 2023
Closing date of application: July 25, 2023
Tentative Schedule for Exam: October 2023
Selection Process
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam/followed by an interview. Written exam will be tentatively conducted in the month of October, 2023 in offline/online mode. Questions will be asked in objective mode.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Assistant Professor-1913
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Master degree in concerned discipline
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Overview
|Organisation
|Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|Post Name
|Assistant Professor
|Number of Posts
|1913
|Advt No.
|01/2023-24
|Opening Date to Apply
|June 26, 2023
|Last Date to Apply
|July 25, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Salary/ Pay Scale
|Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Level-10) Grade Pay 6000/-
|Job Category
|Govt Jobs
|Official website
|rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary/ Pay Scale
Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Level-10) Grade Pay 6000/-
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 01.07.2023)
Minimum 21 Years
Maximum 40 Years (General)
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
RPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
Gen/ BC/ EBC (CL)-Rs. 600/-
SC/ ST/ PwD/ BC/ EBC/ EWS (NCL)-Rs. 400/
RPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF
RPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2023
Step 3: Now fill out the application form
Step 4: After that, upload the required documents
Step 5: Now pay fees for the exam as mentioned in the notification.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.