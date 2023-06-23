RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 For 1900+ Posts: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Selection Process & More

RPSC has invited online applications for the 1913 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check RPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for the 1913 Assistant Professor posts on its official website. These positions are available in the College Education Department of the Government of Rajasthan.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 25, 2023 at website sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Ṭhe online application will be commence from June 26, 2023.



Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Master degree in concerned discipline with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



RPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 26, 2023

Closing date of application: July 25, 2023

Tentative Schedule for Exam: October 2023

Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam/followed by an interview. Written exam will be tentatively conducted in the month of October, 2023 in offline/online mode. Questions will be asked in objective mode.





RPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor-1913



RPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Master degree in concerned discipline

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Overview

Organisation Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Post Name Assistant Professor Number of Posts 1913 Advt No. 01/2023-24 Opening Date to Apply June 26, 2023 Last Date to Apply July 25, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Salary/ Pay Scale Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Level-10) Grade Pay 6000/- Job Category Govt Jobs Official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Recruitment 2023: Salary/ Pay Scale

Rs. 15600- 39100/- (Level-10) Grade Pay 6000/-



RPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 01.07.2023)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 40 Years (General)

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



RPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Gen/ BC/ EBC (CL)-Rs. 600/-

SC/ ST/ PwD/ BC/ EBC/ EWS (NCL)-Rs. 400/



RPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF







RPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link RPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2023

Step 3: Now fill out the application form

Step 4: After that, upload the required documents

Step 5: Now pay fees for the exam as mentioned in the notification.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.