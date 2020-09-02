RPSC Result 2020 Out for SI & Platoon Commander and other Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

RPSC Result 2020 Out for SI & Platoon Commander Posts: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared the result for SI & Platoon Commander Posts on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the RPSC SI 2020 interview round can check their result available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the RPSC, the result of the candidates selected on the basis of their performance in the written and PET have been uploaded on its official website.

It is noted that RPSC has conducted the SI Interview 2020 from 8 July 2020 to 27 August 2020 for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector (AP), Sub Inspector (IB), Platoon Commander (RAC) and Sub Inspector (MBC).

All such candidates appeared for the Interview for the posts of Sub Inspector (AP), Sub Inspector (IB), Platoon Commander (RAC) and Sub Inspector (MBC) can check their result available on the official website of RPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Result 2020 Out for SI & Platoon Commander and other Posts

List of Candidates (Platoon Commander R.A.C) for Sub Inspector Comb Comp. Exam-2016





List of Candidates (Sub Inspector M.B.C) for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp Exam-2016





List of Candidates (Sub Inspector I.B.) for Sub Inspector Comb Comp. Exam-2016





List of Candidates (Sub Inspector Police A.P.) for Sub Inspector Comb Comp. Exam-2016





How to Download RPSC Result 2020 Out for SI & Platoon Commander and other Posts