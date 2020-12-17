RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Senior Scientific Officer Post Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

RPSC Senior Scientific Officer Interview Date 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview date for the Senior Scientific Officer post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the RPSC Senior Scientific Officer post interview round can check the Interview Schedule from the official website of RPSC -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



As per the short notification released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the interview for Senior Scientific Officer will be held from 05 January to 07 January 2021. Commission will conduct the interview for various disciplines under Senior Scientific Officer post including Physics Division, Photo Division, Arson & Explosive Division, Documents Division, Narcotics Division, Ballistics Division, Chemistry Division, BiologyDivision and Serology Division as per schedule.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Senior Scientific Officer posts will have to appear for the interview with all their essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

Earlier RPSC has conducted the Screening and Counseling round for the Senior Scientific Officer Post for the divisions including Serology/Physics/Biology/Narcotics and other. Candidates can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Senior Scientific Officer post



How to Download: RPSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Senior Scientific Officer post