RPSC Result 2020 out for Sr. Scientific Officer exam @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

RPSC Senior Scientific Officer Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the Result for the Senior Scientific Officer exam on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the RPSC Senior Scientific Officer Exam can check their result from the official website of RPSC -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), the Screening Test Result for the Sr. Scientific Officer posts for various divisions has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates qualified in the Screening and Counseling round now will be called for the Interview round.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had conducted the Screening test for the Senior Scientific Officer exam in the October month of 2019 on different dates. Now successful candidates will have to appear for the Interview for Sr. Scientific Officer posts for the divisions including Serology/Physics/Biology/Narcotics and other.

All such candidates appeared in the Screening and Counseling round for the Senior Scientific Officer Posts can check their result available on the official website. You can check the result also with the direct link given below.

Screening Result for Sr. Scientific Officer exam 2019 (Serology Division)



Screening Result for Sr. Scientific Officer exam 2019 (Physics Division)



Screening Result for Sr. Scientific Officer exam 2019 (Biology Division)



Screening Result for Sr. Scientific Officer exam 2019 (Narcotics Division)



Screening Result for Sr. Scientific Officer exam 2019 (Arson and Explosives Division)





How to Download: RPSC Result 2020 out for Sr. Scientific Officer exam