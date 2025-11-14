RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Nov 16 - Link Here

RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC Sub Inspector (SI) Telecom Answer Key 2025 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the question number and correct answer for subjects GK & GS and General Hindi.
The RPSC SI Telecom exam was conducted on November 9, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and calculate their estimated marks.
RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 PDF Download
The answer key for the RPSC SI Telecom Exam 2025 wasreleased on the official website on November 14, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination conducted on November 9, 2025 can now match their answers with the official answer provided by RPSC. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections if they find any mistake in the answer key provided by the commission. Check the official notice below.
|
RPSC SI Telecom GK and GS Answer Key
|
RPSC SI Telecom GK and GS (Paper II) Answer Key
|
RPSC SI Telecom General Hindi Answer Key
|
RPSC SI Telecom General Hindi (Paper I) Answer Key
RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025: Overview
RPSC has activated the link to check the answer key of the RPSC SI Telecom Exam 2025. Candidates can check the correct answer from each set. Check the table below for a brief overview of the RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
RPSC Sub-Inspector (Telecom) Exam 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Exam Date
|
9 November 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
13 November 2025
|
Mode of Release
|
Online (PDF format)
|
Official Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
|
Objection Window
|
14 November to 16 November 2025
|
Objection Fee
|
₹100 per question
|
Vacancies
|
98 Posts
How to Download the RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key PDF by clicking on the direct lik above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the “Answer Keys” section under the “Candidate Information” tab.
- Now click on the link titled “Model Answer Key for SI Telecom Exam 2025”.
- Click to download the PDF file.
- Save and print the answer key for reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation