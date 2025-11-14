RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Nov 16 - Link Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Nov 14, 2025, 17:21 IST

RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025: RPSC has released the SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 for GK, GS, and General Hindi papers. Candidates can download the PDF from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and raise objections from November 14 to 16. The answer key helps in calculating their estimated scores before results are declared

RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025
RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025

RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC Sub Inspector (SI) Telecom Answer Key 2025 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the question number and correct answer for subjects GK & GS and General Hindi.
The RPSC SI Telecom exam was conducted on November 9, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and calculate their estimated marks.

RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

The answer key for the RPSC SI Telecom Exam 2025 wasreleased on the official website on November 14, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination conducted on November 9, 2025 can now match their answers with the official answer provided by RPSC. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections if they find any mistake in the answer key provided by the commission. Check the official notice below.

RPSC SI Telecom GK and GS Answer Key 

Click Here

RPSC SI Telecom GK and GS  (Paper II) Answer Key 

Click Here

RPSC SI Telecom General Hindi Answer Key 

Click Here

RPSC SI Telecom General Hindi (Paper I) Answer Key 

Click Here

RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025: Overview

RPSC has activated the link to check the answer key of the RPSC SI Telecom Exam 2025. Candidates can check the correct answer from each set. Check the table below for a brief overview of the RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

RPSC Sub-Inspector (Telecom) Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Exam Date

9 November 2025

Answer Key Release Date

13 November 2025

Mode of Release

Online (PDF format)

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Objection Window

14 November to 16 November 2025

Objection Fee

₹100 per question

Vacancies

98 Posts

How to Download the RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key PDF by clicking on the direct lik above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “Answer Keys” section under the “Candidate Information” tab.
  • Now click on the link titled “Model Answer Key for SI Telecom Exam 2025”.
  • Click to download the PDF file.
  • Save and print the answer key for reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

