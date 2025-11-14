RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Nov 16 - Link Here

RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the RPSC Sub Inspector (SI) Telecom Answer Key 2025 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the question number and correct answer for subjects GK & GS and General Hindi.

The RPSC SI Telecom exam was conducted on November 9, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and calculate their estimated marks.

RPSC SI Telecom Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

The answer key for the RPSC SI Telecom Exam 2025 wasreleased on the official website on November 14, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination conducted on November 9, 2025 can now match their answers with the official answer provided by RPSC. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections if they find any mistake in the answer key provided by the commission. Check the official notice below.