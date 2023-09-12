RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 72 Vacancies

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited eligible candidates to apply online for the position of Statistical Officer 2023. From September 15 to October 14, eligible individuals can apply for the positions on the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. There are a total of 72 posts available.
The age limit for the post is 21 to 40 years and applicants must have a master’s degree in either Economics, Statistics or Mathematics. This article will focus on how to apply for the posts, eligibility criteria and more.
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023
The table below is an overview of the RPSC recruitment 2023:
|
Post name
|
Statistical Officer
|
Recruitment Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission
|
Application date
|
September 15 2023
|
Last date of application
|
October 14 2023
|
Age limit
|
21 to 40 years
|
Total vacancies
|
72
|
Exam time
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment Notification PDF
Candidates can download the RPSC recruitment 2023 notification pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 72 vacancies announced under RPSC recruitment 2023 notification pdf. Download the official notification of RPSC recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:
|
RPSC recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
RPSC Statistical Officer Eligibility Criteria
The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the RPSC Recruitment 2023 are listed below:
|
Age limit
|
As of January 1, 2024, the age range is 21 to 40 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit has been relaxed.
|
Educational Qualification
|
Applicants must have a second-class master's degree in Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics with a Statistics paper. More information can be found in the notification.
|
Experience
|
Experience working with official statistics for at least one year in a government department, a reputable commercial organization, or a university.
RPSC Statistical Officer Vacancy Distribution
A total of 72 vacancies are there for the RPSC statistical officer post.
RPSC Application Fees
Given below are the fee that is required for applicants to pay:
|
General category/BC (creamy layer)/EBC (creamy layer)
|
Rs. 600
|
BC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)EWS/SC/ST/PwD and other reserved category
|
Rs. 400
RPSC Statistical Officer Exam Pattern
Below is a given the details of exam pattern for the RPSC Statistical Officer recruitment 2023:
|
Total time
|
2 Hours 30 minutes
|
Subjects
|
General knowledge and related subject
|
Total Marks
|
150(40 for GK and 110 for related subject)
|
Negative marking
|
-1 for each wrong answer
How to Apply for RPSC Statistical Officer 2023?
Follow the steps below to apply for RPSC statistical officer recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Remember to apply for OTR before applying
- Now click on the ‘Apply online’
- Fill the required information and credentials
- Recheck before submitting the application
- Pay the application fee and print out the form for further processing