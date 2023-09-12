RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 72 Vacancies

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: The RPSC has released notification 2023. 72 statistical officer posts on the official website. Online forms are available from September 15 to October 14 2023. Interested candidates can visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and apply. All the important information related to this is discussed below in the article.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited eligible candidates to apply online for the position of Statistical Officer 2023. From September 15 to October 14, eligible individuals can apply for the positions on the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. There are a total of 72 posts available.

The age limit for the post is 21 to 40 years and applicants must have a master’s degree in either Economics, Statistics or Mathematics. This article will focus on how to apply for the posts, eligibility criteria and more.

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2023

The table below is an overview of the RPSC recruitment 2023:

Post name Statistical Officer Recruitment Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission Application date September 15 2023 Last date of application October 14 2023 Age limit 21 to 40 years Total vacancies 72 Exam time 2 hours 30 minutes Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Statistical Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the RPSC recruitment 2023 notification pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 72 vacancies announced under RPSC recruitment 2023 notification pdf. Download the official notification of RPSC recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

RPSC recruitment 2023 Notification PDF Download PDF

RPSC Statistical Officer Eligibility Criteria

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the RPSC Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit As of January 1, 2024, the age range is 21 to 40 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age limit has been relaxed. Educational Qualification Applicants must have a second-class master's degree in Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics with a Statistics paper. More information can be found in the notification. Experience Experience working with official statistics for at least one year in a government department, a reputable commercial organization, or a university.

RPSC Statistical Officer Vacancy Distribution

A total of 72 vacancies are there for the RPSC statistical officer post.

RPSC Application Fees

Given below are the fee that is required for applicants to pay:

General category/BC (creamy layer)/EBC (creamy layer) Rs. 600 BC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)EWS/SC/ST/PwD and other reserved category Rs. 400

RPSC Statistical Officer Exam Pattern

Below is a given the details of exam pattern for the RPSC Statistical Officer recruitment 2023:

Total time 2 Hours 30 minutes Subjects General knowledge and related subject Total Marks 150(40 for GK and 110 for related subject) Negative marking -1 for each wrong answer

How to Apply for RPSC Statistical Officer 2023?

Follow the steps below to apply for RPSC statistical officer recruitment 2023: