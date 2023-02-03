RPSC SI Marks 2023 Announced For Sub Inspector Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

Rajasthan PSC has released marks for the Sub Inspector post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF.

RPSC Sub Inspector Marks 2023 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released marks after the physical test round for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Physical Efficiency Test round can check their marks from the link available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

To download the RPSC Sub Inspector Marks 2023 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number/Date Of Birth and will have to enter the Captcha to the link on the home page.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has initiated the recruitment process for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam in the state.

How To Download: RPSC Sub Inspector Marks 2023