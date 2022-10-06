RPSC Recruitment 2022 For Assistant Town Planner Post: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Rajasthan PSC has released notification for the 43 Posts of Assistant Town Planner on its - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF, Eligibility and others here.

RPSC Town Planner Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released notification for the 43 Posts of Assistant Town Planner. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 November 2022. Process for online apply will commence from 10 October 2022.

PDF of the RPSC Town Planner Recruitment 2022 is available on the official website of RPSC, However you can download the same directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC Town Planner Recruitment 2022





Important Dates RPSC Town Planner Recruitment 2022:

Opening Date for Online Application: 10 October 2022.

Last Date for Online Application: 09 November 2022.



Educational Qualification RPSC Town Planner Recruitment 2022:

Candidates should have Bachelor in Engineering (Civil)/Architecture/Planning with Post Graduate Degree in Urban/City/Regional Planning/Traffic & Transportation Planning or M.Tech. in Planning or M.Plan. (Urban/Regional/Traffic & Transport/Environment) or equivalent.

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/Architecture from a recognised Institute/University established by law in India with 2 years’experience in the field of Town Planning.”

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Check the notification link for detail of the Educational Qualification, Age limit and others.

Scheme of examination RPSC Town Planner Recruitment 2022

Selection will be done on the basis of competitive examination whack will carry 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Choice Type; There will be one paper for which duration will be Two hours and Thirty Minutes.

Negative marking wrong be applicable in the evaluation of answers and every wrong answer one-third of the marks prescribed for that particular question will be deducted.



How To Download: RPSC Town Planner Recruitment 2022