RPSC Merit List 2021 Released for Vice Principal/Superintendent Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here

RPSC Merit List 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Marks wise Merit List and Reserve List for the Vice Principal/Superintendent I.T.I. posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for the Vice Principal/Superintendent I.T.I. Posts can download their marks from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the details Marks wise Merit List and Reserve List for Vice Principal/ Superintendent ITI 2018 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the interview round for Vice Principal/Superintendent posts against Advertisement No - 03/2018-19 can check the Merit List/Reserve List available on the official website.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has earlier declared the result on 04-12-2020 and Amended Result was declared on 12-01-2021. Candidates can check their Screening Weightage, Academic Weightage, Interview Marks etc available on its official website. Candidates can check the details of Marks wise Merit List and Reserve List for Vice Principal/Suptdt ITI 2018 available on the official website of RPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Merit List 2021 for Vice Principal/Superintendent Post





How to Download: RPSC Merit List 2021 for Vice Principal/Superintendent Post